Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEO opened at $119.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $135.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

