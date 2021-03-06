AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Cut to $63.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

