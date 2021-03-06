At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Down 8%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $24.31. 1,736,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,160,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,276,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

