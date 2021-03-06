ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the January 28th total of 776,200 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATIF stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

