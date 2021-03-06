Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 2.2% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $106,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,287. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

