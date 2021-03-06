Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

ATC stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Atotech has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

