Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) Insider Christopher Mills Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Augean plc (AUG.L) (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £3,450,000 ($4,507,447.09).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Christopher Mills sold 62,500 shares of Augean plc (AUG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £131,250 ($171,478.97).

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher Mills sold 437,500 shares of Augean plc (AUG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £940,625 ($1,228,932.58).

Augean plc (AUG.L) stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Friday. Augean plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.25 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The company has a market capitalization of £244.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.90.

Augean plc (AUG.L) Company Profile

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

