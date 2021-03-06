Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the January 28th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Auris Medical stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

