Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $9.60. 15,406,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,885,963. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

