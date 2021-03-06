Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

AVTR opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,486 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,342. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

