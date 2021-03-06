Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 14.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price dropped 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 7,919,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,266,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

AVGR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

