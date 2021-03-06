Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $274.81

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.81 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 303.60 ($3.97). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 11,342 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.05. The company has a market cap of £92.62 million and a PE ratio of 38.49.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

