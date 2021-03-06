Aviva PLC Acquires 2,403 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

