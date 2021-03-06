Aviva PLC Purchases 280 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $654.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.