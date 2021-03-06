Aviva PLC Raises Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

