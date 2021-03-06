AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 157.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after buying an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

