Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a positive rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 385.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 79.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

