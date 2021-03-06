Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.81 and last traded at $66.21. Approximately 526,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 299,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

