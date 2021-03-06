Azmi Nabulsi Sells 5,373 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00.

Shares of PHAT opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

