B. Riley Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $31.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.