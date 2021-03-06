B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ooma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OOMA stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $363.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 983,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 597,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.