BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

