Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 28th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

