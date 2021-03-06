Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

