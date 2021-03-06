BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Insider John Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider John Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $69.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BancFirst by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

