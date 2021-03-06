Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,800,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 28th total of 32,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,841,000 after buying an additional 2,589,273 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,305,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 126,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

BBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 40,884,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,206,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

