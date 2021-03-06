Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 306,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 409,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,603. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $877.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $3,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $571,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

