Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,709. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

