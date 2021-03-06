Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

