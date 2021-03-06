Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 78,743 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.71% of National Health Investors worth $83,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $86.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

