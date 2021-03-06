Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 133,196 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $80,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $62.22 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

