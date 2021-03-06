Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,118 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $77,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $246.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

