Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,462 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Silicon Laboratories worth $79,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

