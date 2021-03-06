Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,976 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $81,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

