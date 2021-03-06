Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BWFG opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $153,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.