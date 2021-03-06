Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €120.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($131.76).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.46. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

