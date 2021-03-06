Barclays Downgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.12.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

