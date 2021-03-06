Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.77).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,433.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,285.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,229.58. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

