Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,031,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $297.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.25 and a 200 day moving average of $266.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

