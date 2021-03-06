Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $88,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $85.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

