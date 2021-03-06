Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

