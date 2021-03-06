Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTN. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $21,188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gray Television by 283.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

