Barrington Research Raises Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $26.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

