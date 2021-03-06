Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

