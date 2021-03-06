Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.34 ($85.11).

BAS opened at €70.68 ($83.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.06 and its 200-day moving average is €59.20. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

