BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62. BCLS Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,513,000.

About BCLS Acquisition

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.