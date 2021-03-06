Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.50. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 215,622 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

