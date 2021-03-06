Benchmark Increases Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $30.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.