Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bentley Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.