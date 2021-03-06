Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 52 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 54.49.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

